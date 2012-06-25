FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrari boss sees profit rise in 2012 -report
June 25, 2012 / 7:12 AM / in 5 years

Ferrari boss sees profit rise in 2012 -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 25 (Reuters) - Italian sports car maker Ferrari expects to boost profit this year and has no immediate plans for a share listing, its boss told an Austrian magazine.

“We delivered 2011 net profit of more than 600 million euros ($752 million) and I assume that we will surpass this already excellent result this year,” Luca di Montezemolo told Profil in an interview published on Monday.

He said India above all and eastern Europe offered the greatest growth potential for the Fiat unit.

Asked about speculation that Ferrari could list its shares in Asia, he said: “I can assure you that there are no plans at all at the moment for a share listing.”

Ferrari’s first-quarter profit rose 17.2 percent to 42.1 million euros. ($1=0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
