Ferrari CEO will not leave post before IPO - Marchionne

MONZA, Italy, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ferrari Chief Executive Amedeo Felisa will not leave his post before the luxury sportscar maker’s initial public offering planned for later this year, the boss of parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said on Saturday.

“He (Felisa) will not leave before the IPO and the question of succession is one we have to deal with not only with Felisa but with other key positions inside the group,” FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told journalists on the sidelines of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix in Monza.

“At the right time we will provide the right solution,” he added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Alan Baldwin, editing by Isla Binnie)