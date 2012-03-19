FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrari chairman says no plans for IPO - paper
March 19, 2012

Ferrari chairman says no plans for IPO - paper

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Italian sportscar maker Ferrari, which is owned by Fiat, is not planning an initial public offering (IPO), its chairman told a German newspaper.

“No, there is nothing on the agenda. And we are not planning anything,” Luca di Montezemolo told daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Monday.

“Fiat does not need any money at the moment, they are doing fine. If you ask me what will happen in 10 years: no idea. But at the moment it is not on the agenda,” he added.

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters in September that several investment banks had approached Fiat with a proposal to list Ferrari on the Hong Kong stock exchange. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Erica Billingham)

