FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy Ferrari says will not move brand to the Netherlands
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chrysler LLC
February 7, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Italy Ferrari says will not move brand to the Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s luxury carmaker Ferrari does not plan to move to the Netherlands, the company said on Friday, denying media reports in Italian dailies.

“Ferrari has been based in Maranello since 1947 and will remain there with its cars and its brand,” the company said in a statement.

Ferrari’s parent company Fiat said last month it would register the holding of its newly created Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group in the Netherlands and set its tax domicile in Britain.

Italian daily Il Giornale reported on Friday the luxury carmaker would move its newly created merchandising company to the Netherlands or the UK.

Reporting by Gianni Montani, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.