Italy Ferrari says will not move brand to the Netherlands

TURIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s luxury carmaker Ferrari does not plan to move to the Netherlands, the company said on Friday, denying media reports in Italian dailies.

“Ferrari has been based in Maranello since 1947 and will remain there with its cars and its brand,” the company said in a statement.

Ferrari’s parent company Fiat said last month it would register the holding of its newly created Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group in the Netherlands and set its tax domicile in Britain.

Italian daily Il Giornale reported on Friday the luxury carmaker would move its newly created merchandising company to the Netherlands or the UK.