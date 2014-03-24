FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chrysler LLC
March 24, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 4 years ago

Ferrari appoints new board members, chairman and CEO stay on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Ferrari said on Monday Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has been reappointed as chairman and Amedeo Felisa as chief executive of the luxury Italian sports car maker.

The Fiat-controlled company also said in a statement Harald J. Wester, Scott Garberding, Antonio Picca Piccon and Giorgio Fossati had joined the board, replacing outgoing directors Gianni Coda, Sir Christopher Gent, Paolo Monferino and Lindsay Owen Jones.

Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles remains on the board, along with three other colleagues, Richard Palmer, Marco Piccinini and Alfredo Altavilla.

Piero Ferrari, the son of the company’s founder Enzo Ferrari, remains deputy chairman. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

