Ferrari shares race 15 pct in Wall Street debut
October 21, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Ferrari shares race 15 pct in Wall Street debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Ferrari rose 15 percent to $60 in the luxury group’s Wall Street debut on Wednesday after it priced its share offering at the top end of an indicated range as investors vied to grab a slice of the maker of sportscars for the super rich.

Limiting the offering to a 10 percent stake helped parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) push up the value of the supercar maker, defying a choppy U.S. market this year in which several big IPOs were discounted or delayed.

FCA raised $893 million through the offering of 17.2 million shares in Maranello-based Ferrari at $52 each, the top end of a range of between $48 and $52, giving the company bearing the prancing horse emblem a stock market value of $9.8 billion.

The proceeds may rise to $982 million if a “greenshoe” option is exercised. ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

