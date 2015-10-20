FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrari prices IPO at $52 a share, top of expected range -source
October 20, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Ferrari prices IPO at $52 a share, top of expected range -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ferrari NV raised $893 million in its initial public offering, pricing it at the top of expectations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The IPO was priced in New York on Tuesday at $52 per share, the top of the previously indicated range of $48 to $52 per share, the person said. The IPO gives Ferrari a market capitalization of around $9.8 billion.

The source asked not to be identified because the pricing details of the IPO were not yet public. Ferrari did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

