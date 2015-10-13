Italy's prime minister says Ferrari will also list in Milan

ROME, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Ferrari, which is due to make its debut on Wall Street this month, will also have a listing in Milan, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday.

In the U.S. initial public offering (IPO), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is offering a 10 percent stake in Ferrari at $48-$52 a share, a price that would give it a market capitalisation of up to $9.8 billion.

“I have a commitment from (FCA Chief Executive) Sergio Marchionne, and I am grateful to him, that Ferrari will also have a listing in Milan, I guess at a later stage,” Renzi said in an interview with private radio station RTL 102.5.

“It will be up to the management to decide when”, he said.

Ferrari’s IPO prospectus mentions the possibility of a secondary listing on the Milan bourse.