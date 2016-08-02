FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrari Q2 core earnings beat expectations on higher shipments
August 2, 2016 / 1:47 PM / a year ago

Ferrari Q2 core earnings beat expectations on higher shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 12 percent rise in second-quarter adjusted core earnings on Tuesday, helped by higher shipments of its supercars, and confirmed its guidance for the full year.

Ferrari, which was spun off from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at the start of the year, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the April-June period rose to 217 million euros ($243 million), compared with 194 million euros in a Thomson Reuters analyst consensus.

Sales were up 6 percent to 811 million euros, above expectations of 754 million euros, while shipments rose 8 percent to 2,214 vehicles, helped by several new models.

Net industrial debt was reduced to 763 million euros by the end of June from 782 million three months earlier. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
