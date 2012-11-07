FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrari 9-month net profit up 7.6 pct on record sales
November 7, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

Ferrari 9-month net profit up 7.6 pct on record sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Fiat’s high-performance sports car division Ferrari reported net nine-month profit up 7.6 percent on record revenue and number of cars delivered.

The Italian car maker famous for its prancing horse badge said on Wednesday that it achieved net profit of 152.4 million euros ($195 million) as revenue climbed 10 percent to 1.76 billion euros. It sold a record 5,267 cars and had a net cash position of 959 million euros.

Ferrari and its sister brand Maserati contributed a total of 264 million euros in earnings before interest and taxes to Fiat’s bottom line during the first nine months.

Profits from Ferrari and Maserati help to offset losses of 573 million euros in Europe for Fiat’s mass-market brands, including Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia.

Sales in the U.S., Ferrari’s main market, rose 16 percent to 1,354 cars and accounted for 26 percent of worldwide sales. In China, its second-largest market, sales were up 7 percent with 566 cars delivered.

Germany continued to be the brand’s largest market in Europe, with sales of 534 cars representing a 9 percent increase. Sales in Italy, however, tumbled to 238 cars, down 49 percent on the corresponding period last year.

