FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferrari IPO, spin-off seen in 2015, subject to approvals -FCA CEO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
January 28, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Ferrari IPO, spin-off seen in 2015, subject to approvals -FCA CEO

Agnieszka Flak

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles expects to conclude the spin-off and initial public offering of luxury unit Ferrari this year, subject to regulatory approvals, FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.

“I’d like to get everything done within 2015, IPO and spin-off. If we cannot make each one this year, it’s purely for regulatory reasons,” Marchionne told analysts during a conference call to present the company’s full-year results.

Marchionne said in October he would spin off Ferrari from the group, sell a 10 percent stake via a public offering and distribute the rest of FCA’s stake to its shareholders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.