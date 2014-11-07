FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobile consumer loans firm Ferratum plans Frankfurt share offer
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Mobile consumer loans firm Ferratum plans Frankfurt share offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj which specialises in consumer lending via mobile phones, is planning to float its shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange via a public share offer, the company said on Friday.

The company offers loans of up to 2,000 euros via the Internet and mobile devices, with a promise to consumers to give a decision on whether to make a loan within a few minutes of receiving the request.

The Finnish company, parent of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, said it plans to continue the implementation of its growth strategy with the expected IPO proceeds.

Ferratum also said its sales in the first nine months of the year were up by 13.8 percent at 49.4 million euros while earnings before interest and tax was up 47.4 percent to 8.5 million euros. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

