Michigan seeks subpoenas on Ferrellgas propane price hikes-report

March 20 (Reuters) - The Michigan attorney general is seeking civil subpoenas against propane company Ferrellgas Partners LP and its affiliate in an investigation into customer complaints about price hikes, the Detroit News reported on Thursday.

According to the paper, the attorney general filed a petition seeking the subpoenas on Wednesday in Saginaw County Circuit Court.

“Michigan families have enough rising costs to worry about without being concerned that they may be taken advantage of by their energy supplier,” Bill Schuette, the Michigan attorney general, said in a statement, according to the report.

“We are prepared to take legal action if it is determined that state law has been broken,” Schuette said, the paper reported.

Officials at Ferrellgas and Schuette’s office were not immediately available for comment.

Propane prices in January soared to a record high near $5 a gallon in January as Arctic weather in the Midwest led to tight supplies and distribution problems.

Schuette’s office said it has received 65 complaints about Overland Park, Kansas-based Ferrellgas Inc and its affiliate, Best Propane. They included allegations of excessive propane pricing and misrepresenting the price to consumers, the paper said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)