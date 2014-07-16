FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nutella maker Ferrero buys Turkish hazelnut company Oltan
July 16, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Nutella maker Ferrero buys Turkish hazelnut company Oltan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Ferrero, the maker of Nutella chocolate spread, said on Wednesday it had bought Turkish company Oltan, one of the world leaders in the production and marketing of hazelnuts.

In a statement, the Piedmont-based Ferrero gave no financial details. It said Oltan had revenues of more than $500 million and five production plants exporting to the European Union and other important markets.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

A company spokesman did not elaborate beyond the statement when contacted by Reuters.

Hazelnuts are a key ingredient in Nutella and other Ferrero best-selling products such as Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

The family-owned and unlisted company, run by 89-year old patriarch Michele, had revenues of 8.1 billion euros ($11 billion)in the year to end-August 2013.

$1 = 0.7396 Euros Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Keiron Henderson

