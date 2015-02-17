Ferrero CEO says company is not up for sale

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Giovanni Ferrero, chief executive of the eponymous Italian confectionery group, “strongly” denied on Tuesday that the maker of Nutella chocolate spread could be up for sale following the death of his father Michele.

“Rumours have been doing the rounds again recently saying that Ferrero could be sold to other groups,” the Piedmont-based company said in a statement. “CEO Giovanni Ferrero strongly denies such rumours. Ferrero is not, and will not be, up for sale.”

The death of Italian billionaire Michele Ferrero has rekindled speculation about a possible deal involving the family-owned chocolate empire. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)