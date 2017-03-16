FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nutella maker Ferrero buys U.S. confectioner Fannie May
March 16, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 5 months ago

Nutella maker Ferrero buys U.S. confectioner Fannie May

Francesca Landini and Giancarlo Navach

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Nutella maker Ferrero has signed a deal to buy U.S. confectioner Fannie May from online retailer 1-800-FLOWERS.COM for $115 million in a move to strengthen the Italian company's presence in the overseas market, they said in a joint statement.

Fannie May, founded in Chicago in 1920, makes chocolate bars, praline and chocolate snacks that are sold mainly through 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

"The United States represents an important market with a high growth potential for Ferrero and we are excited to support the development of a great American brand," Ferrero Chief Executive Giovanni Ferrero said in a statement on Thursday.

The United States is the fifth-biggest market for the Italian group, whose total revenue was 10 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in the financial year ended in August.

As part of the deal, Ferrero said it would sign a commercial partnership with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to offer some of its and Fannie May's products on the online platform. ($1 = 0.9318 euros)

