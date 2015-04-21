FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrero facing no succession problem, not interested in selling
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 21, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Ferrero facing no succession problem, not interested in selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Italian confectionery group Ferrero is facing no succession problem after the death of its owner, Michele Ferrero, and the family owners of the Nutella empire are not interested in selling, Chairman Francesco Paolo Fulci said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Milan, Fulci added that any acquisition the company might pursue would be done with caution and must bring value.

The death of Italian billionaire Michele Ferrero has rekindled speculation about a possible deal involving the chocolate company. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

