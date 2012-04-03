UK court rules against Ferrexpo bid to move dispute

* Court rules against bid to move shareholder dispute to UK

* Shareholder dispute is over stake in key operating asset

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s High Court has ruled against Ukranian miner Ferrexpo’s bid to move a long-running shareholder dispute over its main production asset to Britain from Ukraine, where the iron ore producer says it is concerned about unfair treatment.

The move to shift the case, filed late last year, is the latest effort by a businessman from the former Soviet Union to use British courts, seen as neutral, for resolving disputes sometimes dating back to the chaotic years of privatisation.

Ferrexpo, majority owned by billionaire and Ukranian opposition parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, says it owns 98 percent of shares in Ferrexpo Poltava, one of the world’s largest iron ore deposits and its most important asset.

This is disputed by former shareholders led by Russian parliamentarian Alexander Babakov. They say they own a 40 percent stake in the asset and want a 2002 sale deal cancelled. They say the deal was conducted in violation of Ukrainian law and have fought it since 2005.

Ferrexpo, in comments quoted in Tuesday’s judgment, said it was concerned there was a “real risk of injustice” in Ukraine, where the case is running. The miner and its lawyers have quoted corruption, government control of the courts and pressure on opposition politicians.

The court found Ferrexpo did not do enough to prove a real risk it would not receive justice in Ukraine and said any British hearing would duplicate Ukrainian proceedings.

Ferrexpo has not commented on the proceedings and was not available for comment on Tuesday. Babakov and business associates, known as “Gilson Investments and others” in court proceedings, said they welcomed the ruling from Justice Andrew Smith that the case should be heard in Ukrainain courts.

“We have always maintained that this is a matter for Ukraine’s legal system and we have faith in its workings,” they said in a statement.