Top investors in Ferrexpo to sell down to meet freefloat target
December 18, 2013 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

Top investors in Ferrexpo to sell down to meet freefloat target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focused iron ore miner Ferrexpo said on Wednesday its top two investors - chief executive Kostyantin Zhevago and BXR Group - would trim their stakes in order to meet a freefloat target of 25 percent.

Zhevago will sell approximately 4.1 million shares held by holding company Fevamotinico, which he controls, equivalent to a 0.7 percent stake in Ferrexpo. This will reduce Zhevago’s holding to 50.3 percent and increase the free float, or number of shares available to be freely traded, to 24 percent.

BXR Group will also sell down its stake to help Ferrexpo reach the required 25 percent freefloat target by March 4.

