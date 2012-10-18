UPDATE 1-Ferrexpo says Q3 sales volumes rise, costs lower vs. Q2

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian miner Ferrexpo said quarterly sales volumes of iron ore rose 1.2 percent on costs which declined against the previous three months during a period when the market price of the metal touched a three-year low.

Ferrexpo said on Thursday that it sold 2,472 thousand tonnes of iron ore pellets in the three months to Sept. 30, 1.2 percent more than the same period last year and 9.9 percent more than in the previous three month period.

The market price for the metal declined 19.5 percent in the period, Ferrexpo said, meaning the average realised sale price was lower.

Iron ore prices slid to a three-year low of $87 a tonne last month but have since rebounded to $115 and remain well below a high of $149 earlier this year, a pricing environment which means only the lowest-cost mines can still make a profit and are going ahead with expansions.

Ferrexpo said its cash cost of production fell to $58.7 per tonne in the quarter compared to the $61.5 per tonne cost of production in the previous period, and adding that it was proceeding with a $30 million investment.

“The iron ore pricing environment was particularly volatile in the third quarter and Ferrexpo again demonstrated its ability to produce iron ore profitably at a low cost,” Chief Executive Michael Abrahams said in a statement.

Ferrexpo, which has one of the world’s largest iron ore resource bases, said it was owed $281 million by the Ukrainian government in VAT refunds and was in talks with the authorities with an expectation that next year it will make some progress on resolving the issue.