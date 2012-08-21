FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferrexpo H1 profit hit by rising costs, lower prices
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 21, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Ferrexpo H1 profit hit by rising costs, lower prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo said core profit fell 40 percent in the first half, hurt by higher costs and lower iron ore prices.

The company on Tuesday posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $240 million for the six months to June 30, broadly in line with a consensus forecast of $243 million from a company-supplied poll.

The cash cost of producing the metal came in at $60.4 per tonne in the period, topping last year’s average annual cost of $50.7 per tonne, primarily due to higher energy costs and inflation in Ukraine, while the average price Ferrexpo received for its iron was down 12 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.