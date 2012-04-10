FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ferrexpo output almost flat in Q1
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 10, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ferrexpo output almost flat in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo said its overall pellet production edged just 0.5 percent higher in the first quarter, as demand from the steel industry remained soft and it produced fewer pellets from raw material provided by others.

The company, which produces iron ore pellets for the Ukraine, European and Asian steel industries, said total pellet output, including production from third-party concentrate, climbed 0.5 percent from the same period a year ago to 2.3 million tonnes.

Total pellet production from its own ore rose 6.3 percent from the same period a year ago.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.