FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
A. Schulman offers to buy Ferro for $563 million
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

A. Schulman offers to buy Ferro for $563 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Chemical maker A. Schulman Inc offered to buy peer Ferro Corp for $563 million in cash and stock to add products used in markets such as construction, automotive, appliances, electronics and household furnishings.

A. Schulman’s offer of $6.50 per share includes cash of $3.25 and the rest in shares, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The offer is at a 25 percent premium to Ferro’s closing price of $5.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Ferro shares jumped 28 percent to $6.65 in trading before the bell.

The offer is valued at about of $855 million including debt, A. Schulman said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.