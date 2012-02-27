Brazil miner Ferrous weighs IPO idea again -report

* Ferrous seeking financing partner for pipeline, port

* Company aims to be world’s No. 4 iron ore exporter by 2014

* Brazil’s IPO market still shaky

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore startup Ferrous Resources, which hopes to become the world’s No. 4 iron-ore exporter by 2014, may resume plans to sell shares on the Sao Paulo stock exchange if it fails to find a strategic partner, a local newspaper said on Monday.

The Belo Horizonte-based miner, which is controlled by financial investors including Harbinger Capital Partners and private equity firm TPG, is looking for a partner to help secure financing for a $5 billion plan to build a 400-kilometer (250-mile) long iron-ore pipeline and a port.

Ferrous canceled plans to list its shares in Brazil in 2008 and 2010 due to poor market conditions.

Ferrous’ new chief executive, Jayme Nicolato Correa, told the Valor Economico newspaper that the company may return to the plan of floating shares as a means of raising needed capital if it secures environmental licensing for the project while what he referred to as the current “favorable window” in the market remained open.

Correa, who was a former director of the main iron ore mine at the world’s biggest producer of the main steel component Vale and former head of iron ore at steelmaker CSN , was appointed head of Ferrous on Feb. 17.

In October, Reuters reported that Australia’s BHP Billiton , the world’s largest mining company, was one of several companies in talks to buy a stake in Ferrous or create a joint venture, citing sources familiar with the deal.

Chinese buyers have also expressed interest in buying a stake in Ferrous, the sources told Reuters.

The company expects to export 25 million tonnes a year by 2014 if it manages to get its slurry pipeline to the coast up and running. It wants to ship 62 million tonnes by 2016.

Brazil’s once-hyped market for initial public offerings may not recover as swiftly as some bankers have been expecting, however, as an unpredictable economy and the risk of overpriced deals have scared investors away from recent deals.