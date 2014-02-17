FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Ferrovial offers $1.3 bln for 3 UK airports-report
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 17, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Ferrovial offers $1.3 bln for 3 UK airports-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial has offered Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) for British airports Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton, Expansion reported on Monday, citing industry sources.

One industry source told Reuters that an offer had been made, but declined to give further details.

Ferrovial declined to comment.

The Spanish company holds a 25 percent stake in HAH, previously BAA, which is owned by a consortium including Britannia Airport Partners, Singapore’s GIC, Qatar Holding and Alinda Capital Partners.

Ferrovial bought Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, and a number of other UK airports as part of its acquisition of BAA in 2006 for 10.3 billion pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.