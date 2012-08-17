FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrovial sells stake in BAA to Qatar
August 17, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Ferrovial sells stake in BAA to Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial said on Friday it would sell part of its stake in the holding company that owns British airport operator BAA Ltd to Qatar Holding for 607 million euros.

The company said after the sale of 10.6 percent of FGP Topco, it would retain a 39.37 percent holding in BAA, which runs London’s Heathrow airport, Europe’s busiest.

Qatar Holding, a unit of the Gulf Arab state’s sovereign wealth fund, would end up owning 20 percent of BAA, which also owns London’s Stansted and Southampton airports in England, and Glasgow and Aberdeen airports in Scotland.

Ferrovial shares were up 4.8 percent in Madrid at 9.476 euros, compared with a rise of 2.1 percent in the broader IBEX index. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

