Spain's Ferrovial wins UK water contracts worth 415 mln pounds
#Energy
December 11, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Ferrovial wins UK water contracts worth 415 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial said on Wednesday that its British subsidiary had won extensions to two contracts to maintain sewer pipes and provide other water services, in deals worth 415 million pounds ($679 million).

Amey will help to maintain sewer pipes and clean water infrastructure in the north west of Britain for United Utilities from 2015 to 2020, in a contract worth 225 million pounds.

Ferrovial also won another five-year contract to renew and maintain clean water mains, as well as to maintain sewers and work on other projects, for Severn Trent Water. That deal is worth 190 million pounds.

Amey recently won another contract to maintain British roads.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
