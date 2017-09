MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial’s Cintra Infrastructuras unit has won a contract worth $655 million to build and maintain U.S. highway I-77, Ferrovial said on Friday.

The 50-year contract, awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transport, will be carried out by Cintra, Ferrovial subsidiary Ferrovial Agroman and U.S. builder W.C. English. (Reporting by Teresa Larraz Mora; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Pravin Char)