Spain's Ferrovial says H1 net drops 15 pct
July 26, 2012 / 3:57 PM / in 5 years

Spain's Ferrovial says H1 net drops 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial posted a 15.2 percent fall in first-half net profit from a year ago on Thursday to 265 million euros ($321.27 million), reflecting changes in the group’s make-up after recent asset sales.

Ferrovial, which owns British airports operator BAA, said earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 15.2 percent to 440 million euros in the same period, thanks to positive traffic growth and cost controls.

The group’s net debt stood at 5.5 billion euros at the end of June after ending 2011 wat 5.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Paul Day)

