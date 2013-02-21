CORRECTED-Ferrovial to acquire 3i Group's Enterprise for 385 mln pounds

(Corrects sterling and dollar prices to millions in first paragraph)

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s Ferrovial said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with 3i Group to fully acquire the British services company Enterprise for 385 million pounds ($589 million).

The acquisition is expected to be completed by April once it has been given the go ahead by competition authorities, Ferrovial said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6535 British pounds) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing Tracy Rucinski and David Goodman)