Morgan Stanley says placing 3.11 percent of Spain's Ferrovial
November 12, 2014 / 5:07 PM / 3 years ago

Morgan Stanley says placing 3.11 percent of Spain's Ferrovial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday it was placing 23 million shares, or 3.11 percent, of Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial, worth 365 million euros (455 million US dollar) at current market prices.

In a statement, Morgan Stanley said that alongside Mediobanca as a bookrunner, it would sell the shares in the market within the next day.

The shares had been used to cover a derivatives operation which Mediobanca carried out on behalf of a client.

1 US dollar = 0.8024 euro Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White

