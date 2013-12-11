Ferrovial eyes Heathrow Airport Holdings' remaining UK assets -Sky

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Ferrovial has told the board of Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) that it wants to buy its remaining British assets, the Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, Sky News reported, without citing sources.

Heathrow’s board is expected to consider the approach formally during the first quarter of next year, the broadcaster said on its website. ()

Bankers estimate that the three airports could fetch as much as 1.2 billion pounds ($1.96 billion), Sky said.

It added that one of Heathrow’s other minority shareholders is also understood to be interested in pursuing a deal, though it is unclear whether this would be in partnership with Ferrovial.

Ferrovial and HAH declined to comment.

Ferrovial bought Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, and a number of other UK airports as part of its acquisition of BAA in 2006 for 10.3 billion pounds in a highly-leveraged deal.

The Spanish company is HAH’s biggest shareholder, with a 25 percent stake in the airport operator owned by a consortium including Britannia Airport Partners and Singapore’s GIC, Qatar Holding and Alinda Capital Partners.

Ferrovial in October sold part of its stake in HAH to a British pensions group as part of a 392 million pound deal.