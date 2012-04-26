FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Ferrovial Q1 profit falls 97 percent
April 26, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's Ferrovial Q1 profit falls 97 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial posted a 97 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, reflecting changes in the group’s make-up after recent asset sales.

Ferrovial, which owns British airports operator BAA, said net profit reached 7.6 million euros ($10 million) in the first quarter to March, compared with a 224 million euro profit a year ago.

Earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11.7 percent to 192 million euros in the same period, thanks to positive traffic growth and cost controls, it said.

