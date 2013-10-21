FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heathrow earnings rise 22 pct on higher Asia, Middle East traffic
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 21, 2013 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

Heathrow earnings rise 22 pct on higher Asia, Middle East traffic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - British airport operator Heathrow Ltd reported a 22.1 percent rise in earnings on Monday, boosted by higher passenger traffic to Asia and the Middle East.

The owner of Heathrow, Southampton, Glasgow and Aberdeen airports said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and appreciation (EBITDA) rose to 1.035 billion pounds ($1.68 billion) for the nine months to Sept. 30, from 848 million pounds in the same period in 2012.

“Strong passenger satisfaction and passenger numbers have driven strong growth in cash flows, funding current investment of almost 4 million pounds a day in improving the airport for passengers and airlines,” Chief Executive Colin Matthews said.

Heathrow, majority-owned by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial, said the number of passengers passing through its airports rose 3.6 percent to 54.8 million over the period, while net retail income per passenger increased 2.6 percent to 6.18 pounds.

There was no repeat of last year’s summer dip in demand for short-haul flights to Europe during the London Olympics, it said.

The company said it was reconsidering its investment plans following a proposal by Britain’s aviation regulator to cap the prices charged by London’s Heathrow airport - the country’s busiest - as it would reduce returns to below the level at which shareholders were willing to invest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.