UPDATE 1-Spain's Ferrovial says first-quarter core profit up 14.2 pct
April 30, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Ferrovial says first-quarter core profit up 14.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of loss-making toll road, debt)

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure and services operator Ferrovial reported a 14.2 percent rise in core profit on Thursday, buoyed by traffic growth on its toll roads and at London’s Heathrow airport, as well as a weak euro.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at 210 million euros ($235 million), while net profit rose 81 percent to 118 million euros.

Ferrovial also said that a court decision to start a liquidation process for the Ocana-La Roda motorway, a toll road in which it has a stake, meant it could remove 567 million euros of debt from its books.

Ferrovial had net debt of 6.4 billion euros at end-March, including loans linked to the infrastructure projects in which it has a stake.

The group also announced a share buy back worth 250 mln euros.

$1 = 0.8933 euros Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer and Jane Merriman

