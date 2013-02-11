FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's state railways denies report about Alitalia merger
February 11, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Italy's state railways denies report about Alitalia merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s state railway Ferrovie dello Stato denied on Monday a media report about hiring advisor for a possible merger plan with Italy’s flagship airline Alitalia, which is expected to post a loss for 2012.

“Ferrovie dello Stato has not asked any advisor to evaluate a merger plan with Alitalia,” the railways group said in a statement.

Corriere della Sera reported on Monday that Boston Consulting Group is working on an Alitalia-Ferrovie dello Stato “integration plan”.

Alitalia, which is 25 percent-owned by Airfrance-Klm , will run out of cash to pay its employees by the end of March, Il Messaggero reported on Monday in a separate article. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio)

