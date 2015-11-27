FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mazzoncini set to take over as CEO at Italy state railways-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Mazzoncini set to take over as CEO at Italy state railways-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Insider Renato Mazzoncini will be appointed as new chief executive at Italy’s state railways that will soon be privatised, two government sources said on Friday.

On Thursday the entire board of Ferrovie dello Stato resigned in a move that gave the government a free hand to appoint a new management team to drive forward its privatisation plans.

At a cabinet meeting on Monday, the government passed a decree to kickstart the sale, stressing that the track network would remain in public hands.

Mazzoncini is considered close to Italy’s Prime Minister Matteo Renzi after working on the privatisation of a tram company in Florence at a time when Renzi was the mayor of the city. (Reporting by Valentina Consiglio; writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.