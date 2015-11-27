UPDATE 2-Italy state railways board names new CEO, chairman

(Recasts to show board named new management)

ROME, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s state railways’ board on Friday named insider Renato Mazzoncini as its new chief executive, a statement from the Treasury said, as it gears up for a planned privatisation.

On Thursday, the entire board of Ferrovie dello Stato resigned in a move that gave the government a free hand to appoint a new management team to drive forward its privatisation project.

The board named Mazzoncini CEO, giving him “broad operational powers”, the statement said. Giorgia Ghezzi was made chairman.

Mazzoncini is considered close to Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi after working on the privatisation of a tram company in Florence when Renzi was the mayor of the city.

Mazzoncini has been the top manager of the rail company’s bus unit, and Ghezzi was already a member of the previous board of directors.

At a cabinet meeting on Monday, the government passed a decree to kickstart the sale of up to 40 percent of the company, stressing that the track network would remain in public hands.

Apart from Mazzoncini and Ghezzi, the new board, which has a mandate until 2017, includes: Daniela Carosio, Giuliano Frosini, Simonetta Giordani, Wanda Ternau, and Federico Lovadina. (Reporting by Valentina Consiglio; writing by Francesca Landini and Steve Scherer; editing by Adrian Croft)