REFILE-Colony Capital in talks to buy Feu Vert - sources

(Clarifies ownership in final paragraph)

By Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. investment fund Colony Capital is in talks to buy French auto servicing chain Feu Vert, two people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Thursday.

Colony is negotiating the purchase of Qualium Investissement’s 65 percent stake in the business, the sources said, without commenting on the deal value. Feu Vert operates 450 auto repair centres in Europe and posted 651 million euros ($736 million) in revenue for 2014.

Qualium had no comment, a spokesman said. Colony did not respond to requests for comment.

The takeover talks are well advanced, according to one person with knowledge of the matter, while another source cautioned that there were “still no guarantees that they will lead to exclusive negotiations”.

Qualium, owned by France’s state-owned Caisse des Depots, acquired its controlling stake of Feu Vert in 2007 from the Monnoyeur group, which still holds 34 percent.