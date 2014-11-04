FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tonic water maker Fever-Tree Drinks lists with value of 154 mln stg
November 4, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Tonic water maker Fever-Tree Drinks lists with value of 154 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tonic water maker Fever-Tree Drinks said on Tuesday it had placed about 60 percent of its equity at 134 pence a share in a London listing that values the group at 154.4 million pounds ($247 million).

The proceeds of 89.3 million pounds will go to backer LDC and senior managers of the company, it said, while an additional 4 million pounds will be raised from the sale of new shares to fund the group.

Tim Warrillow, the chief executive of the premium carbonated mixer maker, said there was strong demand for the shares despite difficult market conditions.

1 US dollar = 0.6253 British pound Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

