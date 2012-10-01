UAE's First Gulf Bank eyes 5-yr bond issue, launch soon

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed First Gulf Bank plans to issue a five-year, benchmark-sized dollar-denominated bond imminently, according to arranging banks.

Citi, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, HSBC , Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank are arranging the deal. Early price talk was seen at 220 basis points over midswaps.

Benchmark-sized is understood to mean at least $500 million.

Reuters reported last week that the lender, the second biggest by market value in the United Arab Emirates, was eyeing a new bond sale.