FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's First Gulf Bank to meet investors from Monday for potential bond
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's First Gulf Bank to meet investors from Monday for potential bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the third-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets, plans to meet fixed income investors starting on Monday for a potential international bond issue, a document from lead managers showed on Thursday.

Rated A2 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch, First Gulf Bank will meet investors in Europe, the document said, adding that the bank would issue a bond during the course of 2015 subject to market conditions.

The lender has mandated Deutsche Bank and ING Bank to arrange the investor meetings. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.