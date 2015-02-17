FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's First Gulf Bank picks banks for benchmark dollar bond issue
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's First Gulf Bank picks banks for benchmark dollar bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 17 (IFR) - First Gulf Bank, the third-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets, has mandated five banks to arrange a U.S. dollar-denominated bond offering, with initial price thoughts for the issue announced on Tuesday.

The benchmark-sized issue of five years duration is earmarked to price in the region of 100 to 105 basis points over midswaps. Benchmark size traditionally means upwards of $500 million.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, FGB, HSBC and ING are the bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.