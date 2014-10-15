FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE lender FGB sells 45 pct stake in brokerage
October 15, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

UAE lender FGB sells 45 pct stake in brokerage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the second largest lender by market capitalisation in the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday said it was selling its 45 percent stake in brokerage First Gulf Financial Services to an Abu Dhabi investment company.

FGB, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, signed an agreement with Integrated Financial Group, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), the lender said in a statement.

The bank did not disclose the value, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the value of the deal was as much as 40 million dirhams ($11 million).

The sale is in line with FGB’s plans to focus on its core banking business locally and overseas, the statement said.

ADFG is a privately owned alternative investment firm based in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

