FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's First Gulf Bank sees 9-11 pct loan growth in 2015 -CFO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

UAE's First Gulf Bank sees 9-11 pct loan growth in 2015 -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s First Gulf Bank expects to achieve loan growth of 9-11 percent in 2015 and net interest margins will stabilise this year as liquidity reaches “reasonable levels”, senior executives said on Wednesday.

“In 2014, we grew (loans by) 11 percent, so 9, 10, 11 percent is what would you expect from us,” Chief Financial Officer Karim Karoui told reporters after the bank’s annual shareholder meeting.

Chief Executive Andre Sayegh provided the forecast on net interest margins for 2015, which were 3.58 percent last year.

The bank is applying for a branch licence in India, having opened a representative office in the country in October 2009.

FGB, the third-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets, reported a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit in January that beat analyst estimates.

It issued a $750 million, five-year bond earlier this month, (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.