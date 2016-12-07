FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 9 months ago

First Gulf Bank shareholders' approve NBAD merger - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank (FGB) secured shareholders' approval to merge with National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) at a meeting on Wednesday, FGB's chief executive Andre Sayegh said.

The pair said in July that their boards had approved the tie-up, which will create one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa with assets of around $175 billion.

NBAD shareholders approved the deal earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)

