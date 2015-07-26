FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's First Gulf Bank Q2 net profit rises 8 pct
#Financials
July 26, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's First Gulf Bank Q2 net profit rises 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the third largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, on Sunday posted an 8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

FGB made a net profit of 1.45 billion dirhams ($395 million) for the three months to June 2015 compared to 1.35 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said.

Six analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month had forecast an average net profit of 1.44 billion dirhams. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

