UAE's First Gulf Bank Q4 net profit rises 11 pct, beats forecasts

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the third-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, beat estimates on Sunday as it posted an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit.

FGB made a net profit of 1.72 billion dirhams ($468.4 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 compared to 1.55 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier, it said in an emailed statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit for the quarter of 1.46 billion dirhams.

The bank also proposed paying a cash dividend of 1 dirham per share for 2015. This compares to a cash dividend of 1 dirham per share and a bonus share issue of 15.38 percent for 2014.

For 2015, the bank said net profit was 6.01 billion dirhams, up 6 percent from 2014. ($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)