FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UAE's First Gulf Bank reports 11 pct fall in Q4 profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 7 months ago

UAE's First Gulf Bank reports 11 pct fall in Q4 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank (FGB), Abu Dhabi's third-largest lender by assets, reported an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday but narrowly beat analysts' expectations.

FGB, which is being merged with rival National Bank of Abu Dhabi, made a net profit of 1.53 billion dirhams ($416.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement.

That was down from 1.72 billion a year earlier but above the 1.37 billion forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank said its board had proposed a cash dividend of 1 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from a year earlier.

$1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.