FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's First Gulf Bank Q3 profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

UAE's First Gulf Bank Q3 profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ third-largest lender by assets, reported a 20 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts’ estimates.

The lender made 1.43 billion dirhams ($388 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.19 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013, it said in a statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast FGB would make a quarterly profit of 1.35 billion dirhams.

$1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirhams Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.