UAE's First Gulf Bank Q3 profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ third-largest lender by assets, reported a 20 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts’ estimates.

The lender made 1.43 billion dirhams ($388 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.19 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013, it said in a statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast FGB would make a quarterly profit of 1.35 billion dirhams.